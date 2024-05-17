HOMCOM 4.5L 1500W with Digital Display Rapid Air Circulation Timer

Do you want to enjoy your favorite fried foods but want to switch to a healthier lifestyle? HOMCOM has a multifunctional air fryers for home use made just for you. Enjoy foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner with air fryer, bake, broil and roast option. Use the LED display with 8 programmable menu options, so if you're not sure on cook temperature and time, this air fryer can do the work for you. Don't give up your favorite foods with this HOMCOM digital air fryer.

8 preset menus-steak, wings, shrimp, fish, snacks LED digital screen is easy to operate and display 60min timer and overheat protection for security

Number of uses

18+