Outsunny 3 PCS Outdoor Sling Fabric Rocking Glider Chair Grey

Whether you're alone or with a friend, the Outsunny bistro sets for 2 for garden will see you gliding peacefully under the sun. Garden bistro sets come with two chairs and a table: the frame from each piece is made from powder coated metal for strength. Each glider chair is fitted on a base to swing forwards and backwards gently, with angled backs, mid-rise armrests and a fabric covering for comfort. This 2 seater garden furniture is completed with a tempered glass top on the table.