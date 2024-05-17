Outsunny Patio Rattan Wicker Storage Basket Box Bench Seat Furniture

This rattan storage box with seating for two persons is a great addition to your outdoor living. Made using an aluminum frame and covered with PE rattan, it will not rust and fade. With seating for 2 and a storage box underneath to keep the the seating cushion when not in use. Use the storage area to keep magazine and books handy, while enjoying the outdoors.