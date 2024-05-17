Outsunny Patio Dual Rattan Wicker Sun Lounger with 4-Level Adjustable

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This single-seat outdoor lounger, from Outsunny, will ensure your sunbathing times as as comfortable as possible. It features a four-level adjustable back, so it can be adjusted to different angles - suitable for sleeping, reading and so fourth. The seat cushion is thickly padded for comfort, with tie fastenings so it holds securely. Completed with supportive armrests.

This single-seat outdoor lounger, from Outsunny, will ensure your sunbathing times as as comfortable as possible. It features a four-level adjustable back, so it can be adjusted to different angles - suitable for sleeping, reading and so fourth. The seat cushion is thickly padded for comfort, with tie fastenings so it holds securely. Completed with supportive armrests.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.