Outsunny 2 Seater Kids Swing Chair, Cowboy Themed, Adjustable Canopy

Revolutionise outdoor fun with our Outsunny kids swing chair. With dual seats, it offers a great spot for children to engage in games and socialise securely with seatbelts in place. Its fantastic cowboy design uplifts any space, allowing their imagination to run wild. Also, the adjustable canopy provides essential shade on sunny days. Made with a strong steel frame, this swing bench ensures durability for both indoor and outdoor use.