Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Folding Sun Lounge with Reclining Back, Sun Lounge, Beige
image 1 of Outsunny Folding Sun Lounge with Reclining Back, Sun Lounge, Beigeimage 2 of Outsunny Folding Sun Lounge with Reclining Back, Sun Lounge, Beigeimage 3 of Outsunny Folding Sun Lounge with Reclining Back, Sun Lounge, Beigeimage 4 of Outsunny Folding Sun Lounge with Reclining Back, Sun Lounge, Beigeimage 5 of Outsunny Folding Sun Lounge with Reclining Back, Sun Lounge, Beige

Outsunny Folding Sun Lounge with Reclining Back, Sun Lounge, Beige

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£42.99

£42.99/each

Outsunny Folding Sun Lounge with Reclining Back, Sun Lounge, Beige
Lay the day away, your way with this Outsunny sun lounger. The powder coated steel frame is a strong structure which supports you as you relax. It can be folded, with the carry handle to move around easily. The back can be set to five different angles: set to a position you want. The fabric seat holds you comfortably in place, complete with a pillow for your head and neck. The reading hole can be used for outdoor reading or covered with a cover fabric.
For two people to tan or lounge around the pool;Back reclines to 5 different positions;Breathable oxford fabric is quickdrying;

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here