Outsunny Folding Sun Lounge with Reclining Back, Sun Lounge, Beige

Lay the day away, your way with this Outsunny sun lounger. The powder coated steel frame is a strong structure which supports you as you relax. It can be folded, with the carry handle to move around easily. The back can be set to five different angles: set to a position you want. The fabric seat holds you comfortably in place, complete with a pillow for your head and neck. The reading hole can be used for outdoor reading or covered with a cover fabric.