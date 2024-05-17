Outsunny Lounger Folding Camping Bed 5-position Adjustable Beige

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Lounge outdoors the classic way - go for this folding recliner from Outsunny. Sturdy steel frame supports up to 120kg. The back can be adjusted to five positions to relax at a position you want. There's a mesh fabric seat stretched on the frame to hold your body, with a removable pillow on the top to support your head/neck and keep it comfortable. Easily folded into a compact size, making it easy to carry and store. A perfect piece to put in your car for those weekend beach trips.

Lounge outdoors the classic way - go for this folding recliner from Outsunny. Sturdy steel frame supports up to 120kg. The back can be adjusted to five positions to relax at a position you want. There's a mesh fabric seat stretched on the frame to hold your body, with a removable pillow on the top to support your head/neck and keep it comfortable. Easily folded into a compact size, making it easy to carry and store. A perfect piece to put in your car for those weekend beach trips.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.