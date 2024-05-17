Outsunny Rocking Bench Wooden Patio 2-Person Outdoor Rocker Brown

Putting a unique spin on the traditional garden bench, let this outside bench from Outsunny keep you relaxed all day long this season. Using fir wood to ensure a solid and tough structure, the body is crafted into a rustic style design, with roughly shaped logs pieced together for a stand-out look, with the large rocking base allowing you to glide forwards and backwards gently. Wide in size for plenty of seating room, the garden rocking chair features a high back and armrests for comfort and support, with the slatted design preventing water build up to preserve the wood.