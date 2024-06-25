Outsunny 2-Person Outdoor Glider Rocker Chair with Center Table

Whether it's for the patio, conservatory, or balcony, this jack and jill garden seat from Outsunny is ideal for relaxing the day away with your friend. Ergonomically designed, both tete a tete seat are comfortable with their curved seats and fabric mesh covers. Fixed in the middle of the seats is the glass-top table to put coffee cup and more. Enjoy leisure time outside with our outside seating, gently gliding the day away.