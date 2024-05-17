Outsunny Camping Bed with Carry Bag, Magazine Bag & Cup Holder, Black

The Outsunny folding patio lounge chair is a comfortable and stylish addition to your leisure time. The patio camping bed is foldable and comes with a carry bag, making it portable and lightweight enough to carry like a suitcase on a trip, camping, on the beach, or poolside. Soft padded filling provides extra comfort for your outdoor life. Side with a magazine bag and cup holder allows easy access to drinks, magazines, phones. Check out this lounge chair and start relaxing right away.