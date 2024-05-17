Outsunny 2Pcs Outdoor Patio Folding Chairs Portable Garden Lounger

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This two-piece outdoor folding chair set from Outsunny is great for any gathering, both indoor and outdoor. The garden chair frames are made from powder coated steel for a strong, supportive structure. Mesh fabric seat holds your body comfortably, the high back and armrests give you support. Lightweight and foldable, each chair is easy to carry and store. Spend no time assembling, so sit back and relax!

This two-piece outdoor folding chair set from Outsunny is great for any gathering, both indoor and outdoor. The garden chair frames are made from powder coated steel for a strong, supportive structure. Mesh fabric seat holds your body comfortably, the high back and armrests give you support. Lightweight and foldable, each chair is easy to carry and store. Spend no time assembling, so sit back and relax!

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.