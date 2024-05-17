Outsunny 2 Pieces Outdoor Beach Mat Steel Reclining Chair Set Grey

If there's a thing you need for the beach this Summer, then it's the beach deck chairs from Outsunny. An upgrade to your standard towel you'd usually have sprawled across the sand, powder-coated steel forms the frame for strength and reliability. Foldable in design with an included bag for easy carrying, the portable sun lounger is finished with a pillow for comfort and support to the head and neck. Our sun lounger beach is perfect for making your and your friend's time relaxing.