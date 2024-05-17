Outsunny Metal Garden Rocker Bench Rocking Chair Loveseat Outdoor

Instantly liven up your times spent in the garden with this swing bench from Outsunny. Using metal for enduring strength and reliability outdoors, the frame is made into a design which allows the main seat to slot securely into it and swing back and forth gently - a perfect way to spend an afternoon in the sun relaxing. Made from plastic, the two-seater bench provides enough room for a friend and you, with a high ride back and curved armrests for comfort and support. A modern take on a essentially traditional garden feature.