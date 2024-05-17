Outsunny 2 Piece Folding Sun Loungers with Adjustable Backrest, Green

Relax with company - choose these two Outsunny set of 2 sun loungers. The powder coated steel frames are strong and supportive, with the fabric seats holding you comfortably and he pillow offers extra comfort and support. Adjust the back between 90 Degree-180 Degree: set a position most comfortable for you. A set of two sun loungers to relax with company.