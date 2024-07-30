Outsunny Outdoor Double Rocking Chair Glider Loveseat, Khaki

Unwind outdoors the effortlessly smooth way with our garden seats from Outsunny. Using powder coated steel for a strong and durable frame, the jack and jill garden seat features super-thick seat and back cushions which will keep you extremely comfortable. The high back and armrests support your body. The frame of the tete a tete seat is securely attached to the base, letting the love seats for garden rock back and forth smoothly for an enjoyable experience every time.