Outsunny 3-Seat Glider Rocking Chair for 3 People Garden Bench

Unwind outdoors the effortlessly smooth way with this gliding bench from Outsunny. Using powder coated metal for a strong and durable frame, it is covered with mesh fabric for a breathable seat and back. Curved back and armrests support your body. The frame is securely attached to the base, letting it rock back and forth smoothly for an enjoyable experience every time.