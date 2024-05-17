Outsunny Outdoor Rattan Lounger Sectional Conversation Furniture Set

Make the summer days better than ever before with this three-piece rattan sun lounger set from Outsunny. Consisting of two loungers and a small matching side table. Adjustable to five different positions (going back as far as 180 Degree) for optimum comfort, each lounger is fitted with a grey padded cushion which covers the full length and width, with a head pillow to support you neck and head as you lean back underneath the warm and welcoming glare of the sun.