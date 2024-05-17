Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Outdoor Rattan Lounger Sectional Conversation Furniture Set
image 1 of Outsunny Outdoor Rattan Lounger Sectional Conversation Furniture Setimage 2 of Outsunny Outdoor Rattan Lounger Sectional Conversation Furniture Setimage 3 of Outsunny Outdoor Rattan Lounger Sectional Conversation Furniture Setimage 4 of Outsunny Outdoor Rattan Lounger Sectional Conversation Furniture Setimage 5 of Outsunny Outdoor Rattan Lounger Sectional Conversation Furniture Set

Outsunny Outdoor Rattan Lounger Sectional Conversation Furniture Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£429.99

£429.99/each

Outsunny Outdoor Rattan Lounger Sectional Conversation Furniture Set
Make the summer days better than ever before with this three-piece rattan sun lounger set from Outsunny. Consisting of two loungers and a small matching side table. Adjustable to five different positions (going back as far as 180 Degree) for optimum comfort, each lounger is fitted with a grey padded cushion which covers the full length and width, with a head pillow to support you neck and head as you lean back underneath the warm and welcoming glare of the sun.
Includes 2 reclining chairs and 1 tableMade from quality PE rattan wickerGalvanized steel , rust resistant and lightweight

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here