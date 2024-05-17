Outsunny Folding Recliner Chair Outdoor Lounge Rocker Seat Grey

The patio rocking chair from Outsunny is the perfect gateway to total relaxation in the sun. With a powder-coated steel frame for durability that lasts for years, our garden rocking chairs for adults can be set in several ways. And the fold up rocking chair features a durable texteline sling fabric cover and a removable padded headrest to create even more comfort during your downtime. Foldable and lightweight, you can move the garden rocker around easily-ideal for chasing those sun rays around.