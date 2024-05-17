Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Folding Recliner Chair Outdoor Lounge Rocker Seat Grey
image 1 of Outsunny Folding Recliner Chair Outdoor Lounge Rocker Seat Greyimage 2 of Outsunny Folding Recliner Chair Outdoor Lounge Rocker Seat Greyimage 3 of Outsunny Folding Recliner Chair Outdoor Lounge Rocker Seat Greyimage 4 of Outsunny Folding Recliner Chair Outdoor Lounge Rocker Seat Greyimage 5 of Outsunny Folding Recliner Chair Outdoor Lounge Rocker Seat Grey

Outsunny Folding Recliner Chair Outdoor Lounge Rocker Seat Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£69.99

£69.99/each

Outsunny Folding Recliner Chair Outdoor Lounge Rocker Seat Grey
The patio rocking chair from Outsunny is the perfect gateway to total relaxation in the sun. With a powder-coated steel frame for durability that lasts for years, our garden rocking chairs for adults can be set in several ways. And the fold up rocking chair features a durable texteline sling fabric cover and a removable padded headrest to create even more comfort during your downtime. Foldable and lightweight, you can move the garden rocker around easily-ideal for chasing those sun rays around.
Powdercoated steel, antipeeling and corrosionThe whole chair supports up to 120kgCrafted from antiUV and waterresistant fabric

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here