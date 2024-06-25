Outsunny 2 Seater Egg Chair Outdoor with Cushion, Cup Pockets - Khaki

This Outsunny two-seater egg chair brings you and company together in comfort - and style. It comes in a large egg chair shape, fitted with a large padded cushion to keep you comfortable. A powder coated steel frame means a strong and supportive structure, with the cross weaves adding subtle style. Two side pockets offer handy storage for small items, right next to you.