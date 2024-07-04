Outsunny Garden Rattan Rocking Chair, Bistro Recliner Rocker Seater

A modern spin on a traditional piece - look to garden rocking chairs from Outsunny. A duo frame, which wraps PE wicker around powder-coated steel ensures a solid structure, keeping the chair in shape whilst protecting the outer from light weather damage. Wide in design, the garden chair gives you plenty of room to sit comfortably. An even better way to relax under the sun as the hotter days and evenings soon approach.