Outsunny Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners Sun Lounger Black

Let this set of two cool loungers from Outsunny be the backdrop to your summer memories. Using aluminium for a solid and strong frame, each piece is formed into an 'S' shape, which works with the curves of your body for comfort and support. The extra support on the frame keeps each lounger steady when in use. Using texteline to completely cover the tops, the seats are breathable and won't cause irritation against skin in the heat. A duo set means you are able to enjoy the sun with a friend.