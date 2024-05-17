Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners Sun Lounger Black
image 1 of Outsunny Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners Sun Lounger Blackimage 2 of Outsunny Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners Sun Lounger Blackimage 3 of Outsunny Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners Sun Lounger Blackimage 4 of Outsunny Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners Sun Lounger Blackimage 5 of Outsunny Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners Sun Lounger Black

Outsunny Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners Sun Lounger Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£85.99

£85.99/each

Outsunny Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners Sun Lounger Black
Let this set of two cool loungers from Outsunny be the backdrop to your summer memories. Using aluminium for a solid and strong frame, each piece is formed into an 'S' shape, which works with the curves of your body for comfort and support. The extra support on the frame keeps each lounger steady when in use. Using texteline to completely cover the tops, the seats are breathable and won't cause irritation against skin in the heat. A duo set means you are able to enjoy the sun with a friend.
S shape supports your body shape for comfortAluminium frame is durable and lightweightCan be folded for compact storage

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here