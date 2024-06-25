image 1 of Outsunny Foldable Garden Recliner Chair with Footstool & Headrest, Black
image 1 of Outsunny Foldable Garden Recliner Chair with Footstool & Headrest, Blackimage 2 of Outsunny Foldable Garden Recliner Chair with Footstool & Headrest, Blackimage 3 of Outsunny Foldable Garden Recliner Chair with Footstool & Headrest, Blackimage 4 of Outsunny Foldable Garden Recliner Chair with Footstool & Headrest, Blackimage 5 of Outsunny Foldable Garden Recliner Chair with Footstool & Headrest, Black

Outsunny Foldable Garden Recliner Chair with Footstool & Headrest, Black

Outsunny Foldable Garden Recliner Chair with Footstool & Headrest, Black
It's time to lounge and relax with Outsunny. This set of two zero gravity chairs are here to elevate the body in a comfortable position, for you to soak up the sun all afternoon long. A powder coated steel frame for a strong core, the frame can be folded so you can carry and store it easily. Comes with a fabric seat, with padded top pillow to rest your head. The back is freely adjustable to any angle you want - with a lock to fix the chosen position in safely.
Lockable reclining system;Breathable mesh fabric prevents heat and sweat;Removable headrest cushion for added comfort;

