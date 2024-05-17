Outsunny Folding Fishing Chair Camping Chair with 7-Level Backrest

This Outsunny foldable fishing chair is the place to sit during every session. Adjust the back to a choice of seven different positions. A padded seat provides comfort - remove when required to reveal the mesh seat - great for hot days. The low camping chair design is fitted with adjustable legs to keep you steady on all types of grounds. A foldable design: carry around easily.