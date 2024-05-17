Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Folding Directors Chair Aluminium Camping Chair Bag Grey
image 1 of Outsunny Folding Directors Chair Aluminium Camping Chair Bag Greyimage 2 of Outsunny Folding Directors Chair Aluminium Camping Chair Bag Greyimage 3 of Outsunny Folding Directors Chair Aluminium Camping Chair Bag Greyimage 4 of Outsunny Folding Directors Chair Aluminium Camping Chair Bag Greyimage 5 of Outsunny Folding Directors Chair Aluminium Camping Chair Bag Grey

Outsunny Folding Directors Chair Aluminium Camping Chair Bag Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£52.99

£52.99/each

Outsunny Folding Directors Chair Aluminium Camping Chair Bag Grey
This Outsunny padded camping chair is functional piece: fitted with a side table-cooler-cup holder. The padded and mesh design keeps you comfortable and cool. The aluminium frame means a strong, supportive core. The folding design makes this is a truly portable piece.
Mesh back offers good air circulation;Side table, pocket, cooler bag and cupholder;Folds it when not use for easy store;

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here