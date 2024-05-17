Outsunny 6 Seat Camping Bench Portable Outdoor with Cooler Bag Blue

Keep multiple people seated at once during outdoor trips, BBQs and festivals with this folding bench from Outsunny. Using steel for the frame to provide enduring strength and reliability whilst being used, it is made into a long 306cm design, formed of six Oxford cloth seats which all measure 44cm x 41cm - giving every person plenty of room to sit comfortably. Cross-over legs on each leg help provide a point of balance to ensure the whole unit stays in place, regardless of how people are spread out. Foldable and lightweight so you can pick this up and store it away easily, this chair is finished with a cooler box in the middle to keep drinks and snacks nicely chilled. The good way to enjoy leisure time with your friends all together at once.