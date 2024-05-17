Outsunny Folding Camping Chair with Carrying Bag and Storage Pocket

This Outsunny lightweight camping chair is a seat you can use for so many things. How about the camping trip, the picnics, the festivals, watching your kid playing sports - the uses are endless. A steel frame means a strong, supportive base and the foldable design means you can carry and take where you want easily. The fabric seat has a PVC coating for protection against light-medium weather. Complete with a mesh side pocket.