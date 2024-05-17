Marketplace.
15 x 72g Crave Natural Grain Free Protein Centres Maxi Adult Dog Treats Chicken

Mars Pet Care
At Crave, we understand that dogs want the taste and nutrition of a diet that's rich in animal proteins and the reason is simple. Protein-rich diets and dog treats provide the nutrients for a strong and healthy dog, with the right amount of energy to play. Like the diets of their wild dog ancestors, Crave natural dog treat recipes are always crafted with high-quality animal protein, the flavour dogs love.Crave™-Satisfy Their Nature™-
Ingredients

Natural Chicken (28.8%), Potato Starch, Rawhide, Glycerol, Tapioca Starch, Caramel, Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

72g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding instructions: Medium-Large dogs (15-24 kg), feed up to 2 chews per week. Large dogs (25 kg and above), feed up to 3 chews per week. Not suitable for dogs under 15 kg or puppies under the age of 9 months. Use within 7 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.

