24 x 400g Cesar Natural Goodness Wet Dog Food Tins Mixed Casseroles in Sauce

• Cesar Natural Goodness dog food recipes are made with natural Ingredients. • Cesar Natural Goodness wet dog food recipes are nutritionally complete and balanced. • Protein rich chicken, fish and turkey dog food cans with nutritious vegetables and herbs. • Cesar Natural Goodness natural dog food recipes contain no added sugar or artificial flavours. • Cesar Natural Goodness wet dog food tins are recyclable. Cesar Natural Goodness truly delicious wet dog food recipes are made with natural Ingredients. Our dog food cans are prepared with plenty of vegetables and herbs, and contain all the key Ingredients your dog needs to stay healthy. At Cesar, were all about sharing the joy of true friendship. Those everyday moments of shared joy between you & your bestie are what really make a difference in life. And we believe that really good dog food has the power to spark even more moments like this.

Pack size: 9.6g

Ingredients

With Chicken Meat and Animal Derivatives*** (including Chicken 4%, Liver 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Chicory Extract 0.07%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Bakery Products* (including Wholegrain Pasta 1.1%, equivalent to Cooked Pasta 4%), Cereals, Vegetables* (including Dried Carrots 0.6%, equivalent to Carrots 4%), Minerals, Herbs*, Fruit* (including Apple Powder 0.01%), With Whitefish Meat and Animal Derivatives*** (including Liver 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Chicory Extract 0.07%), Fish and Fish Derivatives* (including Whitefish 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Cereals (including Wholegrain Rice* 1.1%, equivalent to Cooked Rice 4%), Vegetables* (including Dried Carrots 0.3%, equivalent to Carrots 2%, Dried Green Beans 0.15%, equivalent to Green Beans 1.25%), Oils and Fats (including Fish Oil 0.5%), Herbs, Fruit, With Turkey Meat and Animal Derivatives*** (including Turkey 4%, Liver 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Chicory Extract 0.07%), Cereals (including Wholegrain Rice* 1.1%, equivalent to Cooked Rice 4%), Vegetables* (including Dried Sweet Potatoes 0.3% equivalent to Sweet Potatoes 1.2% Dried Green Beans 0.3% equivalent to Green Beans 2.5%), Minerals, Fruit(including Cranberry Powder 0.01%)

Allergy Information

Net Contents

12 x 400g ℮