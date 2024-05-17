Marketplace.
image 1 of 4kg Crave Natural Grain Free Adult Dry Dog Food Turkey & Chicken (4x1kg)
image 1 of 4kg Crave Natural Grain Free Adult Dry Dog Food Turkey & Chicken (4x1kg)image 2 of 4kg Crave Natural Grain Free Adult Dry Dog Food Turkey & Chicken (4x1kg)image 3 of 4kg Crave Natural Grain Free Adult Dry Dog Food Turkey & Chicken (4x1kg)image 4 of 4kg Crave Natural Grain Free Adult Dry Dog Food Turkey & Chicken (4x1kg)image 5 of 4kg Crave Natural Grain Free Adult Dry Dog Food Turkey & Chicken (4x1kg)

4kg Crave Natural Grain Free Adult Dry Dog Food Turkey & Chicken (4x1kg)

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trojan Ecommerce

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£24.15

£24.15/each

Mars Pet Care
• CRAVE dry dog food is made with 100% Natural Chicken.• CRAVE Dog Dry is a high Protein, grain free adult dog food, made with high quality animal Protein for the flavour dogs love.• CRAVE Dog Dry Chicken & Turkey dog food is made with fresh Chicken.• CRAVE Dog Dry dog food contains no artifical colours, flavours or preservatives.• CRAVE Dog Dry food contains no maize, wheat, soya or dairy and is completely grain free dog food.CRAVE Dog Dry 1kg Tray is Adult Dog Food inspired by a dog's natural diet. The high Protein, grain free dog food recipe is made with 100% Natural Turkey & Chicken and is designed to help support strong and healthy muscles for your dog.Dogs want the taste and nutrition of a diet thats rich in animal Protein s and the reason is simple. Protein -rich diets and treats provide the nutrients for a strong and healthy dog, with the Energy needed to play. CRAVE recipes are always crafted with high-quality animal Protein, the flavour dogs love and are made without grains.
Pack size: 4g

Ingredients

Natural Chicken (28.6%), Fresh Chicken (17.5%), Dried Chicken Protein, Pea Starch, Turkey (14.4%): Dried Turkey Protein, Turkey Liver Digest, Beef Greaves Protein, Dried Whole Peas, Poultry Fat, Dried Beet Pulp, Minerals, Dried Poultry Protein, Dried Alfalfa, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here