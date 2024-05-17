4kg Crave Natural Grain Free Adult Dry Dog Food Turkey & Chicken (4x1kg)

Mars Pet Care

• CRAVE dry dog food is made with 100% Natural Chicken. • CRAVE Dog Dry is a high Protein, grain free adult dog food, made with high quality animal Protein for the flavour dogs love. • CRAVE Dog Dry Chicken & Turkey dog food is made with fresh Chicken. • CRAVE Dog Dry dog food contains no artifical colours, flavours or preservatives. • CRAVE Dog Dry food contains no maize, wheat, soya or dairy and is completely grain free dog food. CRAVE Dog Dry 1kg Tray is Adult Dog Food inspired by a dog's natural diet. The high Protein, grain free dog food recipe is made with 100% Natural Turkey & Chicken and is designed to help support strong and healthy muscles for your dog. Dogs want the taste and nutrition of a diet thats rich in animal Protein s and the reason is simple. Protein -rich diets and treats provide the nutrients for a strong and healthy dog, with the Energy needed to play. CRAVE recipes are always crafted with high-quality animal Protein, the flavour dogs love and are made without grains.

Pack size: 4g

Ingredients

Natural Chicken (28.6%), Fresh Chicken (17.5%), Dried Chicken Protein, Pea Starch, Turkey (14.4%): Dried Turkey Protein, Turkey Liver Digest, Beef Greaves Protein, Dried Whole Peas, Poultry Fat, Dried Beet Pulp, Minerals, Dried Poultry Protein, Dried Alfalfa, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information