image 1 of 32 x 60g Sheba Fillets Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Chicken in Gravy
image 1 of 32 x 60g Sheba Fillets Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Chicken in Gravyimage 2 of 32 x 60g Sheba Fillets Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Chicken in Gravyimage 3 of 32 x 60g Sheba Fillets Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Chicken in Gravyimage 4 of 32 x 60g Sheba Fillets Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Chicken in Gravyimage 5 of 32 x 60g Sheba Fillets Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Chicken in Gravy

32 x 60g Sheba Fillets Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Chicken in Gravy

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trojan Ecommerce

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Mars Pet Care
• Cat food in gravy made with natural* and high quality Ingredients.• High quality SHEBA wet cat food. 100% complete and balanced everyday meal for your feline companion• Cat food trays with no added artificial colourants or preservatives.• Cat food with Chicken served in a convenient tray; easy to open and serve.• Adult cat food developed with our nutritionist from Waltham Petcare Science Institute.A medley of carefully selected, tender fillets in a delicious gravy. An enticing, go-to wet cat food recipe with textures your cat will adore. Available in convenient SHEBA 85g recyclable cat food trays.At SHEBA we have been preparing high quality, delicious cat food and treats with no nasties for over 40 years. These flavourful luxurious cat food favourites with an extended variety of formats, tastes and textures will appeal to your cat's senses everyday.
Pack size: 1.9g

Ingredients

Chicken Fillets (37%), Tapioca Starch

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here