7kg Crave Natural Grain Free Adult Complete Dry Cat Food Chicken & Beef Biscuits

• A high-quality adult premium cat food, CRAVE Adult cat food is made with a minimum of 100% animal sources; a quality dry cat food you can rely on.

• CRAVE healthy cat food is made without grains, using high Protein recipes with fresh meat to support strong and healthy muscles.

• This sensitive cat food has the taste and crunch your cat will CRAVE.CRAVE cat food is dry food, made without grains, for cats with sensitive digestions.

• CRAVE's sensitive cat food dry recipes are quality meals made with no artificial colours or preservatives.

• Maize, wheat, soya and dairy free

• CRAVE Adult wet cat foods are high Protein cat food for every day vitality and health. With a minimum of 100% animal sources

CRAVE Adult Dry Cat Food is a healthy cat food inspired by a cat's natural diet. Produced as crunchy cat food, CRAVE Feline Food is made with fresh meat for a high Protein recipe. These Protein -rich recipes support strong and healthy muscles for your cat and promote an active, energetic life.

At CRAVE, we understand that cats want the taste and nutrition of a diet thats rich in animal Proteins and the reason is simple. Protein -rich diets provide the nutrients for a strong and healthy cat, with the right amount of Energy to play. Like the diets of their wild cat ancestors, CRAVE delicious cat food recipes are always crafted with high-quality animal Protein, the flavour cats love and are made without grains.