6kg Perfect Fit Natural Vitality Adult Complete Dry Cat Food Chicken & Turkey

• PERFECT FIT Natural Vitality dry cat food is made with natural Ingredients. • Cat food with 70% of Protein from animal origins. • Providing essential amino-acids cats naturally need for a healthy life. • Made with fresh chicken or fresh fish. • Perfect Fit cat food with yeast, a natural source of B Vitamins which help support your cat's vitality. • Natural cat food with sunflower oil, a natural source of omega 6 fatty acids needed for healthy skin and coat. • Zero Factory Waste to Landfill. • Our PERFECT FIT cat food manufacturing site in Germany is certified to achieve the Zero Factory Waste to Landfill certification. PERFECT FIT Natural Vitality are delicious dry cat food recipes specially designed with our pet nutritionists to support your cat’s health and vitality. Made with natural Ingredients and high-quality animal Protein, the three delicious recipes all include yeast, a natural source of B Vitamins which help support your cat's vitality. PERFECT FIT KEEPS PETS AMAZING Every pet is amazing. When they are truly at their best, they are capable of amazing things, physically and mentally. We love the amazing things they do, so we nurture that with our cat food products and our FEED. MOVE. PLAY. philosophy.

Pack size: 6g

Ingredients

Fresh Chicken (17%), Dried Poultry Protein (including Turkey 4%), Wheat, Greaves Protein, Maize Flour, Soya Protein, Oils and Fats (including Sunflower Oil 0.4%), Soya Meal, Dried Beet Pulp, Dried Cereal Protein, Liver Digest, Cellulose, Minerals, Yeasts (1%), Dried Apple Pulp

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

6kg ℮