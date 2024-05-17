48 x 85g Perfect Fit Senior 7+ Wet Cat Food Pouches Mixed Flavours In Sauce

Mars Pet Care

• Our wet cat food is made with high-quality Ingredients and supports whole body health. • Cat food pouches with no added artificial colours & preservatives • Our senior 7+ wet cat food is supplemented with taurine, an essential nutrient for cats, to help maintain a strong and healthy heart. • The PERFECT FIT Total 5 cat food formula contains five benefits and provides your pet with all-round protection. • Wet cat food that contains zinc to help support a healthy skin and coat. • Turkey cat food created with high quality Protein s and yeast, a natural source of prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion. • Cat food with Natural Prebiotics to help support the gut microbiome. • We use Mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS) as a natural source of prebiotics Developed with our Waltham Petcare Science Institute vets and pet nutritionists PERFECT FIT cat food provides expert nutrition that has a unique Total 5 formula which combines 5 benefits addressing some of the most common health needs of pets. Our cat food pouches are also made with added Prebiotics to help support the gut microbiome. Developed with our Waltham Petcare Science Institute vets and pet nutritionists, each delicious PERFECT FIT cat food recipe contains a unique formula, which supports your cat's whole-body health. And, to bring out their unique best every day, each tasty cat food recipe also delivers additional health benefits, tailored specifically to their age or lifestyle.

Pack size: 0.4g

Ingredients

With Turkey and Carrots Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Turkey 4% in the Chunk (5), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetables (including Dried Carrots 0.7%, equivalent to Carrots 4%), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Yeast (including Mannanoligosaccharides 0.09%), Various Sugars, (5) Chunk typically 45% of the product With Ocean Fish and Peas Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (including Oceanfish 4% in the Chunk (5)), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetables (including Dried Peas 1.4%, equivalent to Peas 4%), Yeast (including Mannan-Oligosaccharides 0.09%), (5) Chunk typically 45% of the product

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

12 x 85g ℮