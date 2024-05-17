7kg Whiskas 1+ Adult Complete Dry Cat Food Tuna Bulk Pack Cat Biscuits

Mars Pet Care

• This fish cat food is specially formulated to provide 100% of your 1+ cat's daily needs and a natural source of fibres. • Made with no added artificial colours or flavourings. • Dry cat food formulated with balanced minerals to support lower urinary tract health. • Tuna cat food with Vitamin A essential for a strong and clear vision. • Fish cat food with Zinc, essential for a healthy skin and coat. • We are committed to reducing our environmental impact. • All Fish in this tuna cat food is sustainably sourced. Whiskas 1+ Tuna cat food is carefully prepared to give your feline friend everything they need to keep them purring. Made with high quality Ingredients that are sourced only from trusted suppliers, this dry cat food provides the purrfect balance of vitamins and minerals to keep them happy, healthy & running to the bowl every mealtime. Cat lovers know that purring is the best sound you can hear. This delicious dry cat food recipe makes millions of cats around the world rush to their bowls with purring excitement and lickingly-good satisfaction. Prepared with love and care, each tuna cat food dish is nutritionally balanced to ensure your cat has everything they need to keep them purring.

Pack size: 7g

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Fish and Fish Derivatives (including 4% Tuna in the Brown Kibbles*), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, Vegetables (including 0.5% Dried Carrots (equivalent to 4% Carrots) in the Orange Kibbles and 1% Dried Peas (equivalent to 4% Peas) in the Green Kibbles*), Yeasts, Brown Kibble typically 70% of product, Orange Kibble and Green Kibble both typically 8% of product each

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

7kg ℮