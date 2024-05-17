3kg Perfect Fit Advanced Nutrition Senior Complete Dry Cat Food Chicken (4x750g)

Mars Pet Care

• Our dry cat food is made with high-quality Ingredients and supports whole body health. • Our senior 7+ dry food is supplemented with taurine, an essential nutrient for cats, to help maintain a strong and healthy heart. • The PERFECT FIT Total 5 cat food formula contains five benefits and provides your pet with all-round protection. • Dry cat food that contains zinc to help support a healthy skin and coat. • Chicken cat food created with high quality Protein s and yeast, a natural source of prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion. • Crunchy texture known to contribute to clean teeth which benefits the gums. Cat food with selected Protein s contributing to the development of strong muscles. Developed with our Waltham Petcare Science Institute vets and pet nutritionists, PERFECT FIT cat food provides expert nutrition that has a unique Total 5 formula which combines 5 benefits addressing some of the most common health needs of pets. Our dry cat food recipes are also made with added Prebiotics to help support the gut microbiome. Developed with our Waltham Petcare Science Institute vets and pet nutritionists, each delicious PERFECT FIT cat food recipe contains a unique formula, which supports your cat's whole-body health. And, to bring out their unique best every day, each tasty cat food recipe also delivers additional health benefits, tailored specifically to their age or lifestyle.

Pack size: 3g

Ingredients

Dried Poultry Protein (including Chicken 15%), Maize, Wheat, Soya Protein, Oils and Fats (including Fish Oil 0.25%**), Greaves Protein, Soya Meal, Minerals, Liver Digest, Cellulose, Yeast (including Natural Brewer's Yeast 0.2%), Natural Source of Glucosamine, Natural Source of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Allergy Information