12 kg Pedigree Complete Junior Puppy Dry Dog Food Poultry and Veg Dog Biscuits

Mars Pet Care
• Complete dog food with natural prebiotics to help support digestion.• Dry dog food with a specially designed texture that cleans your pet's teeth.• Natural dog food that contains fibres, prebiotics, and highly digestible Ingredients.• Junior dog food with Vitamin E, known to have antioxidative functions and support natural defences.• Dry dog food with selected B vitamins and zinc to help keep them looking and feeling their best.PEDIGREE COMPLETE dry dog food is balanced and made with natural Ingredients, plus vitamins and minerals, prebiotics and superfoods, delivering everything that is essential to fuel all dogs exuberant love of life. All this with no added artificial colours, or flavours.The PEDIGREE COMPLETE range of tasty and wholesome dog food and rewarding dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
Pack size: 12g

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Poultry 4%), Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Dried Beet Pulp 3%**), Minerals, Vegetables** (including Dried Peas and Carrots Mix 0.7%, equivalent to Peas and Carrots Mix 4%), Yeast (including Brewer's Yeast 0.4%)

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

12kg ℮

