8 x 50g Crave Natural Grain Free Meaty Rolls Adult Dog Treats Chicken Dog Chews

- CRAVE Meaty Rolls high Protein dog chew is made with 100% quality Ingredients.Rolled layers of chicken create delicious dog treats, inspired by dogs natural instinct to chew.- CRAVE Meaty Rolls is a high Protein , grain free chicken dog treat.- The safe texture of CRAVE Meaty Rolls is endorsed by the European Veterinary Dental Society, for a dog treat with tough yet safe texture for your dog to chew.- CRAVE Meaty Rolls chicken dog treats are made with no artificial colours or flavours.CRAVE Meaty Rolls is a dog chew in a delicious chicken flavour that will entertain and delight your pet. Treat your dog with the Premium CRAVE Meaty Rolls. These dog treats come in a tasty chicken flavour, crafted with layers of Protein and filled with an irresistible inner made from the finest Ingredients. CRAVE high Protein dog treats are made grain free, without artificial colours or flavours, for the taste dogs instinctively love.At CRAVE, we understand dogs want food and treats that are rich in animal Protein s and the reason is simple. Protein -rich dog food and dog treats provide the nutrients for a strong and healthy dog, with the Energy to play. Like the diets of their wild dog ancestors, CRAVE dog chews are crafted with high-quality animal Protein for a flavour dogs love.
Ingredients

Chicken (53%), Beef and Buffalo Rawhide (25%), Soy Sauce, Tapioca Starch, Minerals, Sucrose, Vegetable Oil

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

50g ℮

