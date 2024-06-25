105 Pedigree Dentastix Daily Dental Sticks Dog Treats Medium Dog Chews
Pedigree daily dental sticks provide effective oral care for medium-sized dogs; tasty chicken dog chews that are proven to reduce a dog's tartar build up. Having healthy teeth and gums is absolutely essential for dogs to be the best version of themselves, because they use their mouths for everything. Pedigree Dentastix Daily Oral Care dog chews are uniquely X shaped dog dental treats that are scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up by up to 80%, when fed daily.The Pedigree Dentastix Daily dog chews have been designed to be chewed for long enough to be effective. These Pedigree treats for dogs have a gently abrasive texture combined with active Ingredients that work with your dog's saliva, help to reduce the build-up of plaque and tartar.What's more, its not just the dental benefits that you can feel good about, Pedigree Daily Dentastix Daily Oral Caredog chew stick sare also great tasting, low in fat, free from artificial colours and flavours and have no added sugar. Pedigree dog treats- feed the good in your canine friend.With the help of vets and nutritionists at The Waltham Centre, Pedigree has developed a range of tasty dental chew sticks for dogs that reduce plaque and tartar build-up, helping to reduce the risk of gum disease.
At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and rewarding dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs. Pedigree delicious dog treats, chews, hearty main meals & complete dry dog food for all dogs.
