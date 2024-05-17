108 Misfits Frolic Twistos Dog Treats Beef Dog Chews (18x105g)

Mars Pet Care

• Flavoured with tempting beef! • Tangly Twists Dog Treats contain no artificial colours or flavours we told them to stay where they were. • Free from Artificial Colours • Complementary pet food for adult dogs. Dogs full of character deserve treats full of character: full of interesting tastes, shapes and smells. Misfits Twistos Dog Treats are tasty twists of fun that your dog will love to play with! Untangle, unwind and undo then let your dog get stuck in and chew. You'll both love to play with Twistos Dog Treats. Untangle, unwind and undo; your dog can get stuck in and chew!

Pack size: 1.8g

Ingredients

Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Dried Beef Liver Powder 3.5% equivalent to Beef 4%), Various Sugars, Minerals, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts

Allergy Information