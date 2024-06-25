10kg Pedigree Biscrok Gravy Bones Original Dog Treats Bulk Dog Biscuits

Mars Pet Care

- Delightfully crunchy, Pedigree Biscrok dog biscuits are baked to perfection for more of that crunch dogs love; an ideal dog treat for training. - Biscrok dog treats are a complementary pet food. - Biscrok original dog biscuits have been developed into tasty, crunchy dog treats by nutritionists and vets at The Waltham Centre. - Biscrok dog biscuits are dog treats that contain Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life, vitamins to help maintain their natural defences and minerals like calcium to help give them strong bones - Delicious Biscrok dog treats for training contain no artificial colours or flavours, so you can feel good about them when rewarding your dog. - Choose Biscrok; part of the Pedigree dog treats range Biscrok dog treats are available in three delicious varieties: Biscrok Original, Gravy Bones and Milky Biscuits, all with great-tasting flavours your dog will love. Dogs love to crunch Biscrok dog treats are delightfully crunchy dog biscuits that are baked to perfection for more of that crunch dogs love. A great way to make the most of treat time. Biscrok dog biscuits have added Omega 3, vitamins and minerals, and contain no artificial colours or flavours, so you can feel good about it too! By living life to the full, dogs help us enjoy the simple joys of everyday life. The dog treats we feed our canine friends, as a reward, to bond, train or just play, are the little ways we celebrate the joy they bring to us. With the help of nutritionists and vets at The Waltham Centre, Pedigree has created a varied range of tasty dog treats for training that come in all shapes, sizes and textures. All to keep dogs exuberant, the way we love them. At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and rewarding dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs. Pedigree delicious dog treats, chews, hearty main meals & complete dry dog food for all dogs.

Pack size: 10g

Ingredients

Cereals, Minerals, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

10kg