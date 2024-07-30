Marketplace.
Pedigree Tasty Minis & Jumbone Mixed Dog Treats Mega Box 740g Dog Chews Gift

- PEDIGREE JUMBONE dog chew stick is less than 5% fat / 100g- PEDIGREE Tasty Minis chewy dog treats are less than 12 kcal / treat- Dog training treats with Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life- Dog treats for training with Vitamin E to help support natural defences- Treats for dogs with minerals including Calcium to help keep bones strong- Beef dog treats, chicken dog treats, duck dog treats, and poultry dog treats with no artificial colours or flavours 8x JUMBONE Mini Beef & Poultry flavour chews & 420g of Tasty Minis Chicken & Duck flavour Chunks
Delicious, low-fat dog chews PEDIGREE JUMBONE treats cleverly combine a tough chewy outer with a succulent, tasty centre.
Succulent bitesize mini dog treats - PEDIGREE Tasty Minis are delicious little treats in a range of tasty flavours & textures. Ideal for training, rewarding or just treating your dog at any time.
PEDIGREE dog food feeds the good dogs brings to our lives with delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% complete main meals for all dogs. Carefully developed with our nutritionists & veterinarians at The WALTHAM Centre.
Pack size: 0.7g

Ingredients

Chicken and Duck Flavour Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Chicken 4% and Duck 1%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Seeds Beef and Poultry Flavour Cereals, Various Sugars, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 1.2% Dried Beef Liver Powder equivalent to 2% Beef and 1.2% Dried Poultry Liver Powder equivalent to 2.5% Poultry), Seeds, Vegetable Protein Extracts

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

740g ℮

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Minerals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 1.2% Dried Beef Liver Powder, equivalent to 2% Beef and 1.2% Dried Poultry Liver Powder, equivalent to 2.5% Poultry), Seeds, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place. Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:7.0
Fat content:2.0
Inorganic matter:4.4
Crude fibre:0.50
Moisture:16.0
Calcium:0.50
Omega 3 fatty acids:615 mg/kg
Energy:307 kcal/100 g
Vitamin A:5124 IU
Vitamin E:51.2 mg
Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 15.4 mg
Additives per kg:-
Nutritional additives:-

