Marketplace.
image 1 of 10 x 100g Whiskas Crunch Tasty Topping Cat Treats Chicken Turkey & Duck (1kg)
image 1 of 10 x 100g Whiskas Crunch Tasty Topping Cat Treats Chicken Turkey & Duck (1kg)image 2 of 10 x 100g Whiskas Crunch Tasty Topping Cat Treats Chicken Turkey & Duck (1kg)image 3 of 10 x 100g Whiskas Crunch Tasty Topping Cat Treats Chicken Turkey & Duck (1kg)image 4 of 10 x 100g Whiskas Crunch Tasty Topping Cat Treats Chicken Turkey & Duck (1kg)image 5 of 10 x 100g Whiskas Crunch Tasty Topping Cat Treats Chicken Turkey & Duck (1kg)

10 x 100g Whiskas Crunch Tasty Topping Cat Treats Chicken Turkey & Duck (1kg)

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trojan Ecommerce

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£13.29

£13.29/each

Mars Pet Care
• Whiskas Crunch cat food topping is a delicious topping for cat food for a taste and texture combination your cat will love• Whiskas Crunch cat food topping makes every crunchy bite full of taste and goodness• Crunchy cat food topping flavoured with chicken, turkey and duck, giving your cat variety that it will enjoy• Complementary cat food Crunch topping with vitamins and minerals.Simply sprinkle Whiskas Crunch cat food topping on top of Whiskas cat food for a taste and texture combination your cat will love. Crunch topping for cat food contains extra vitamins and minerals, meaning every crunchy bite is full of taste and goodness, a great way to keep your cat healthy and happy. Whiskas delicious cat food meals and cat treats are formulated for your cat's diet. Treat your cat to a texture combination they will love with this cat food topping. This 100g Whiskas crunch is perfect to go on top of your Whiskas cat food. A complementary cat food topping for your feline friendAt the Whiskas brand we understand what your cat naturally needs and loves. Thats why we use nutritious
Pack size: 1g

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken 4% Turkey and 4% Duck), Oils and Fats, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here