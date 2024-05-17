10 x 100g Whiskas Crunch Tasty Topping Cat Treats Chicken Turkey & Duck (1kg)

Mars Pet Care

• Whiskas Crunch cat food topping is a delicious topping for cat food for a taste and texture combination your cat will love • Whiskas Crunch cat food topping makes every crunchy bite full of taste and goodness • Crunchy cat food topping flavoured with chicken, turkey and duck, giving your cat variety that it will enjoy • Complementary cat food Crunch topping with vitamins and minerals. Simply sprinkle Whiskas Crunch cat food topping on top of Whiskas cat food for a taste and texture combination your cat will love. Crunch topping for cat food contains extra vitamins and minerals, meaning every crunchy bite is full of taste and goodness, a great way to keep your cat healthy and happy. Whiskas delicious cat food meals and cat treats are formulated for your cat's diet. Treat your cat to a texture combination they will love with this cat food topping. This 100g Whiskas crunch is perfect to go on top of your Whiskas cat food. A complementary cat food topping for your feline friend At the Whiskas brand we understand what your cat naturally needs and loves. Thats why we use nutritious

Pack size: 1g

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken 4% Turkey and 4% Duck), Oils and Fats, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin

Allergy Information