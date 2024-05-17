105 Pedigree Dentastix Daily Dental Sticks Dog Treats Large Dog Chews

Mars Pet Care

• DentaStix Daily Oral Care dental chews for dogs are scientifically proven to reduce tartar build up by up to 80% when fed daily. • Pedigree daily dog dental sticks promote oral health. • The combination of a special texture and active Ingredients in these dental treats is what makes • Pedigree DentaStix Daily Oral Care dental dog chews effective, keeping gums and teeth healthy. • Pedigree DentaStix Daily Oral Care dog dental sticks were developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at The Waltham Centre. • Regular use of dog Dentastix helps reduce the risk of gum disease. • Dentastix dental treats for dogs are low in fat, with no added sugar and free from artificial colours and flavours; a healthy dog treat with benefits. Pedigree daily dental sticks provide effective oral care for large dogs; tasty chicken dog chews that are proven to reduce a dog's tartar build up. Having healthy teeth and gums is absolutely essential for dogs to be the best version of themselves, because they use their mouths for everything. Pedigree Dentastix Daily Oral Care dog chews are uniquely X shaped dog dental treats that are scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up by up to 80%, when fed daily. The Pedigree Dentastix Daily dog chews have been designed to be chewed for long enough to be effective.These Pedigree treats for dogs have agently abrasive texture combined with active Ingredients that work with your dog's saliva, help to reduce the build-up of plaque and tartar. Whats more, its not just the dental benefits that you can feel good about, Pedigree Daily Dentastix Daily Oral Caredog chew sticksare also great tasting, low in fat, free from artificial colours and flavours and have no added sugar.Pedigree dog treats- feed the good in your canine friend. With the help of vets and nutritionists at The Waltham Centre, Pedigree has developed a range of tastydental chew sticks for dogsthat reduce plaque and tartar build-up, helping to reduce the risk of gum disease. At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and rewarding dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs. Pedigree delicious dog treats, chews, hearty main meals & complete dry dog food for all dogs.

Pack size: 4g

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals (including Sodium Tripolyphosphate 2.8%, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

4.05kg ℮