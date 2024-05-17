66 Greenies Original Teenie Toy Dog Treats Dog Chews (6x85g) Dental Sticks

Mars Pet Care

• GREENIES Teenie original dog dental treats are made with natural Ingredients, with a unique chewy texture that helps reduce plaque and tartar build up while freshening breath. • Available in a handy dog treat pouch. • Greenies TEENIE size dog treats offer the most appropriate sized healthy dog chews for dog sizes 2-7kg. • Greenies dental chews teenie; a daily dog treat in a bag. • Greenies natural dog treats have been developed with vets for dental care, and contain no artificial colours or flavours • Greenies dog treats are 100% nutritionally complete and made with soluble Ingredients that easily break down for safe and easy digestion. • Greenies dental chews provide a healthy, daily dog treat. • Greenies Teenie dog treats are 28 calories per daily dental chew; available in convenient dog treat bags of varying sizes. GREENIES TeenieDaily Dog Dental Treats help encourage great dental health. Each dog treat bag has 11 chewsmade with natural Ingredients for dog sizes2-7kg, designed to help keep your dog's teeth clean and promote fresh breath. GREENIES are the original tasty daily dog dental treatcreated by two pet parents trying to keep their dog's teeth clean and breath fresh. Today, GREENIES original dog treat recipe has been further developed by vets to create the ultimate smart dental dog treats and is still on a mission to clean every mouth from top to bottom.

Pack size: 0.5g

Ingredients

Cereals (including Wheat Flour* 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Turmeric Extract* 0.1%), Meat and Animal Derivatives, Minerals, Yeasts, Fruit (including Dried Watermelon Juice* 0.16% equivalent Watermelon Juice 1.3% and Dried Huito Juice* 0.02% equivalent to Huito Juice 0.16%), Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, *Natural Ingredients

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

85g ℮