8 x 50g Whiskas Dentabites Dental Cat Treats Chicken Cat Biscuits (400g)

Mars Pet Care

• Delicious dual textured cat treats with a tasty crunchy outside and an irresistible soft, creamy centre. • Cat dental treats accepted by the Veterinary Oral Health Council. • Scientifically proven to help control tartar. • Tasty chicken cat treats prepared with no artificial flavours. • Cat treats with less than 2 Kcal, supporting a healthy diet. • Dental cat treats developed with our nutritionists and veterinarians of the WALTHAMÃƒâ€šÃ‚Â Centre for Pet Nutrition. WHISKAS cat dental treats are not only deliciously tasty, chicken flavoured bites, but thanks to their special formulation and expanded texture, they are also scientifically proven to reduce tartar build up. Feed daily to look after your cats teeth and for more happy purrs! At Whiskas, we understand what your cat naturally needs and loves. Thats why Whiskas cat treats use delicious Ingredients your cat will instinctively love. Whiskas cat treats recipes are carefully prepared in a variety of flavours, so your cat can look forward to something theyll love every time. Its in our nature to take care of cats in the right way. Developed by our experts at Waltham, the worlds leading authority on pet care and nutrition, Whiskas knows the best way to keep your cat happy and healthy.

Pack size: 0.4g

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Chicken 18%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Yeasts

