8 x 50g Crave Natural Grain Free Meaty Rolls Adult Dog Treats Beef Dog Chews
CRAVE Meaty Rolls is a dog chew in a delicious beef flavour that will entertain and delight your pet. Treat your dog with the Premium CRAVE Meaty Rolls. These dog treats come in a tasty beef flavour, crafted with layers of Protein and filled with an irresistible inner made from the finest Ingredients. CRAVE high Protein dog treats are made grain free, without artificial colours or flavours, for the taste dogs instinctively love.
At CRAVE, we understand dogs want food and treats that are rich in animal Protein s and the reason is simple. Protein -rich dog food and dog treats provide the nutrients for a strong and healthy dog, with the Energy to play. Like the diets of their wild dog ancestors, CRAVE dog chews are crafted with high-quality animal Protein for a flavour dogs love.
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|86.0
|Fat content:
|3.5
|Inorganic matter:
|2.5
|Crude fibre:
|0.10
|Energy:
|381 kcal/100 g
|Analytical Constituents & Levels
|Protein
|Analytical Constituents Type Of Feed
|Complementary Feed Other
|Food/Drink Type
|Treats
|Dietary Requirement
|Cereal & Grain Free
|Type Of Pet
|Cat
|Primary Flavour
|Beef
|Lifestage
|Adult
