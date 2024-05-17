15kg Chappie Complete Dry Adult Dog Food Chicken & Wholegrain Cereal

Mars Pet Care

• Complete dry dog food developed with vets. • Chappie dog food contains essential fatty acids, such as Omega 3 & 6, to support skin & coat health • Chappie contains quality Protein to help support strong muscles • The kibbles in Chappie provide a crunchy bite to help support keeping their teeth clean • Dry dog food with no artificial colours or flavours • Dog food that contains no added sugar, eggs or dairy Chappie Complete Dry Dog Food is a 100% complete and balanced dog food developed with vets. As well as containing no artificial colours, flavours, added sugar, eggs or dairy, Chappie dry dog food contains all of the essential nutrients that your dog requires to keep them in top condition every single day. Chappie dog food is one of the oldest brands of pet food on the market in UK. Veterinarians trust and recommend Chappie - it is an easily digestible and low in fat complete adult dog food with all the nutrients, vitamins and minerals to keep your pet healthy and bouncing around during their adult life.

Pack size: 15g

Ingredients

Cereals (including Wholewheat* 4%), Meat and Animal Derivatives (15%, including Chicken* 4% ), Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

15kg