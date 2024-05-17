32 Pedigree Ranchos Slices Adult Dog Treats Beef Dog Chews (8 x 60g)

Marketplace.
Mars Pet Care
• Pedigree Ranchos Slices are made with 100% natural beefno added artificial colours or flavours and contain less than 5% fat/100g• Each of our Ranchos Pedigree treats contains 46 kcal per piece (299 kcal / 100g), making them a healthy option when choosing dog treats• Pedigree Ranchos Slices are manufactured in Europe, using the finest natural Ingredients with guaranteed Pedigree quality• Rancho strips are developed by Pedigree with our nutritionists & veterinarians from The• WALTHAM Centre (of Pet Nutrition), ensuring great quality dog treats• Feed the dog treats whole, or tear into smaller pieces, either way, with Ranchos dog chews, you'll be treating your dog. Choose Ranchos part of the Pedigree treats for dogs range.Satisfy your dog's natural instincts withPEDIGREE RANCHOSdog strips- a range of delicious and tender treats, made to spark your dog's happiness.PEDIGREE RANCHOS Slices are delicious treats made with 100% natural beef that dogs love. The ideal dog strips to help keep your dog satisfied, whilst helping maintain a healthy lifestyle. Pedigree make Ranchos dog strips with all natural Ingredients, putting your dog's diet first when it comes to dog treats.PEDIGREE dog food and treats for dogs are designed to help give your dog all the nutrition they need to compliment a healthy lifestyle. With a range of delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews and dog strips, dog treats for training & 100% complete main meals for all dogs, you can trust us to help take care of your dog.
Pack size: 0.4g

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Glycerol, Natural Dried Beef Liver 100% (13.4% equivalent to Beef Liver 53.5%), Peas, Wheat Starch, Minerals, Sucrose, Roasted Barley

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

