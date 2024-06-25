70 Misfits Frolic Nasher Sticks Large Dog Treats Chicken & Beef Dental Dog Chew

Mars Pet Care

- Dog treats flavoured with scrummy chicken & beef - Nasher Sticks dog chews help keep smiles sparkly - Treats for dogs with no artificial colours or flavours Dogs will love to chew away at Nasher Sticks dog chews. They're low in fat and they'll help keep your dog's teeth nice and clean by reducing plaque and tartar. Flavoured with scrummy chicken and beef, Nasher Sticks dog treats contain no artificial colours or flavours - we sent those to the naughty basket. We love our dogs because they're one-in-a-million, legendary characters! We know they're too busy chasing squirrels or snaffling socks to worry about the perfectly shaped dog treat, so neither do we. Misfits - treats full of character for dogs full of character!

Pack size: 3g

Ingredients

Cereals (including Wheat Flour* 47.7% and Maize Flour* 0.36%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Minerals, Oils and Fats

Allergy Information