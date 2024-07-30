12 x 40g Pedigree Ranchos Twist Grain Free Dog Treats Chicken

Mars Pet Care

- PEDIGREE RANCHOS Twist is made with 100% fresh chicken breast and chopped rawhide - PEDIGREE RANCHOS Twist is a grain free (made without grains) dog chew. - PEDIGREE RANCHOS Twist contains less than 5% fat/100g per dog strip. - PEDIGREE RANCHOS Twist has no artificial colours or flavours, making it a healthy dog treat option. Our Pedigree treats are developed with our nutritionists & veterinarians from Waltham Petcare Science Institute.

PEDIGREE RANCHOS Twist are handmade, meaty treats - deliciously crunchy, made with 100% fresh chicken breast and chopped hide, providing the perfect Ranchos treat for your dog.

At Pedigree we believe that every dog deserves a loving home, and that every dog deserves leading nutrition, care, and treats. Pedigree offers delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% main meals for dogs.

Pack size: 0.4g

Ingredients

Beef and Buffalo Rawhide (45%), Chicken (16%), Tapioca Starch, Soy Sauce, Minerals, Sucrose, Vegetable Oil

Allergy Information